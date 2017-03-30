Catholic World News

Mexican priest kidnapped as crime wave continues

March 30, 2017

A Mexican priest has been kidnapped and held for ransom, as a wave of crime targeting the clergy continues.

Bishop José Luis Dibildox Martinez of Tampico disclosed that Father Oscar Lopez Navarro was seized at the entrance to his parish residence in San José, Altamira, on March 28. The bishop said that the kidnappers have demanded a high ransom.

