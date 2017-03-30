Action Alert!
Catholic World News

LA Times editorial raps prosecutor for felony charges on undercover pro-life videos

March 30, 2017

The Los Angeles Times has published an editorial decrying the decision by California’s attorney general to bring felony charges against the producers of undercover videos that exposed Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the sale of fetal body parts.

While fully supporting Planned Parenthood, and claiming that the videos did not produce any serious evidence against the abortion industry, the Times said that the pro-life activists who produced the films were engaged in a campaign to influence public opinion, not a criminal enterprise. The felony charges represent a “disturbing overreach,” the editorial said.

  • Posted by: vjenkins78814 - Mar. 30, 2017 6:16 PM ET USA

    If David Daleidon had committed a true felony, there would be reason to prosecute. Why doesn't California go after "real criminals".

