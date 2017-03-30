LA Times editorial raps prosecutor for felony charges on undercover pro-life videos
March 30, 2017
The Los Angeles Times has published an editorial decrying the decision by California’s attorney general to bring felony charges against the producers of undercover videos that exposed Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the sale of fetal body parts.
While fully supporting Planned Parenthood, and claiming that the videos did not produce any serious evidence against the abortion industry, the Times said that the pro-life activists who produced the films were engaged in a campaign to influence public opinion, not a criminal enterprise. The felony charges represent a “disturbing overreach,” the editorial said.
References:
- Felony charges are a disturbing overreach for the duo behind the Planned Parenthood sting videos (Los Angeles Times)
- California brings felony charges against pro-lifers for undercover Planned Parenthood videos (CWN, 3/29)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: vjenkins78814 -
Mar. 30, 2017 6:16 PM ET USA
If David Daleidon had committed a true felony, there would be reason to prosecute. Why doesn't California go after "real criminals".