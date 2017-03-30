Catholic World News

Cardinal asks new chief executive to promote true democracy in Hong Kong

March 30, 2017

Cardinal John Tong has sent a message of congratulations to Carrie Lam, the newly elected chief executive of Hong Kong, and encouraged her to support religious freedom and democratic representation.

Cardinal Tong observed that Lam’s election was the result of a restricted vote, and urged her to “promote the democratic process” so that in the future Hong Kong might “achieve the goal of universal suffrage.” He also asked her to protect religious freedom and pluralism, particularly mentioning the role of parochial schools and the Church’s stand on marriage and family.

Lam is a Catholic, but was widely perceived as the favored candidate of the Beijing government, and has generally supported the Chinese government’s policies.

