Cardinal Turkson ‘concerned’ by Trump policies, welcomes ‘dissenting voices’

March 30, 2017

The Vatican is “concerned” about the policies of US President Donald Trump, and hope he will “reconsider some of his decisions,” a top Vatican official told reporters on March 30.

“Fortunately there are dissenting voices” in America, said Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the Vatican’s new dicastery for Integral Human Development. He noted that the US Catholic bishops have criticized Trump’s stand on immigration, and “a lawyer in Hawaii” [actually a federal judge] had blocked the White House restrictions on travel to the US.

Cardinal Turkson expressed particular dismay over Trump’s decision to lift some restrictions on the mining and use of coal. He said that the decision throws into question America’s commitment to safeguarding the environment. The cardinal pointed to China’s recent decision to take action against pollution, and said that in leadership on environmental issues, “America is creating a vacuum that China is filling.”

