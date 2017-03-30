Catholic World News

Moscow Patriarchate seeks ban on surrogate motherhood

March 30, 2017

The Patriarchate of Moscow is backing a proposal to outlaw surrogate motherhood in Russia.

Vakhtang Kipsidze, the vice-chairman of the patriarchate’s department for Church-state relations, said that surrogacy “offends human dignity.” He indicated support for legislation that would impose a temporary ban on the practice, while lawmakers draft more comprehensive proposals to address the issue.

In 2015, Patriarch Kirill said that the Orthodox Church “cannot resign itself to allow a law on so-called surrogate motherhood, which transforms children and women into commercial and non-commercial objects of trade.”

