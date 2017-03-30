Catholic World News

Pope encourages Somascan Fathers to ‘transform structures’

March 30, 2017

Meeting on March 30 with representatives of the Somascan Fathers, who were holding their general chapter, Pope Francis praised their work with the poor and with orphans, while also encouraging them to take new directions to “address the transformation of structures.”

The Pope advised the Somascan Fathers to imitate the example set by their founder, St. Jerome Emiliani. Quoting Pope Benedict XVI, he said that the religious order should “take to heart every kind of poverty experienced by our youth: moral, physical, existential poverty; and above all the poverty of love, the root of every serous human problem.”

At the same time, the Pope said, the order should be involved in work to change social structures. “Structures,” he said, “in some cases can give false security and hinder the dynamism of charity.” He asked the Somascan Fathers to be involved in defense of human rights, against human trafficking, and for ecumencial dialogue.

