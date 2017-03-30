Catholic World News

Vatican confirms plan for papal trip to Ireland in 2018

March 30, 2017

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis will visit Ireland next year.

Irish prime minister Enda Kenny had announced the papal visit after a meeting with the Pontiff last November, but the Vatican had not confirmed the plan.

However Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the prefect of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, told reporters on March 30 that the Holy Father will “do everything he can” to attend the World Meeting of Families, which will be held in Dublin in August 2018.

In May 2016, Dublin’s Archbishop Diarmuid Martin had disclosed that the Pope had promised to attend the World Meeting of Families, and said that “if I don’t my successor wlll come.”

