Vatican message to Jains focuses on nonviolence

March 30, 2017

The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue has issued a message to Jains on the occasion of the birthday of Vardhamana Mahavira, an important figure in the history of the Indian religion.

The president and secretary of the pontifical council said that “in the face of growing violence in society, it is necessary that families become effective schools of civilization and make every effort to nurture the value of nonviolence.”

“Both our religions give primacy to a life of love and nonviolence,” Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran and Father Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot continued. They added:

As believers rooted in our own religious convictions and as persons with shared values and with the sense of co-responsibility for the human family, may we, joining other believers and people of good will, do all that we can, individually and collectively, to shape families into ‘nurseries’ of nonviolence to build a humanity that cares for our common home and all its inhabitants!

