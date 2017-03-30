Action Alert!
Bangladesh: police accused of attacking Catholic town

March 30, 2017

Plainclothes policemen reportedly entered a woman’s house in Doripara, one of the largest Catholic towns in the predominantly Muslim nation of Bangladesh.

After elderly men from the down drove them off, 35 riot police attacked the town and opened fire, injuring 25 residents, according to a UCA News report carried by Vatican Radio.

