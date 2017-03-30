Catholic World News

Brexit: English bishops’ spokesman concerned about EU residents in England

March 30, 2017

As Prime Minister Theresa May took steps to implement Brexit, a spokesman for the English bishops expressed concern about residents of EU nations in England.

“There are some three million European citizens living here in the UK, most of them from Catholic countries, and it is very important to reassure them about their future, so that they do not live in fear of not being allowed to stay,” said Liam Allmark. “The bishops have asked, and will continue to ask, MPs what guarantees they can give to these people that their rights, as citizens of the United Kingdom, will be protected.”

