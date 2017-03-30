Catholic World News

Bishop: ‘South Sudan is collapsing’

March 30, 2017

Bishop Erkolano Lodu Tombe of Yei, president of Caritas South Sudan, warned that the humanitarian situation in the war-torn nation is increasingly dire.

“We need food to save people from starvation, as well as medicine,” he said. “Civilians are attacked wherever they are—in their homes and when they go out in search of food.”

“When they want to go and harvest their crops they can be considered rebels or sympathizers and eliminated,” he added. “Civilians are dying and people are disappearing.”

