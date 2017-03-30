Action Alert!
EU bishops discuss Europe’s future

March 30, 2017

The bishops of the EU gathered in Brussels on March 29 for a private three-day meeting to reflect on Europe’s future.

“Putting the human person back at the heart of European public policy is the main message of the Church,” the EU bishops’ commission said in a statement.

