USCCB prelate: Trump executive order jeopardizes environment

March 30, 2017

Bishop Frank Dewane, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, criticized President Donald Trump’s executive order on promoting energy independence and economic growth.

“This Executive Order places a number of environmental protections in jeopardy and moves the U.S. away from a national carbon standard, all without adopting a sufficient plan for ensuring proper care for people and creation,” the prelate said in a statement, adding:

With this recent order, the Administration risks damage to our air, our waters and, most importantly, our people, particularly the poor and vulnerable, without proposing a concrete and adequate approach to meet our stewardship obligations as a nation.

