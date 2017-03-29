Catholic World News

UN committe prods Italy to ensure doctors will perform abortions

March 29, 2017

The UN’s human-rights committee is pressing Italy to take steps to ensure that women have ready access to abortion.

Although abortion is legal in Italy, feminists have complained that women have difficulty finding a doctor who will perform the procedure. The UN panel supported that complaint, voicing “concern for the difficulty of access to legal abortions because of the number of doctors who refuse to practice terminatinos for reasons of conscience.”

The UN committee called upon the Italian government to “adopt necessary measures” to ensure that women could find a willing abortionist.

