Philadelphia archdiocese announces new approach to catechesis on marriage

March 29, 2017

The Philadelphia archdiocese is launching a three-year program to renew pastoral service to married couples.

The first year of the program will be designed for archdiocesan staff, helping to understand their “mission to support, heal, and strengthen the married couples and families who have been entrusted to our care.” The second year will focus on parishes and schools. The third year will be dedicated to married couples, aimed at “rediscovering the mission of marriage and the family.”

In announcing the program, entitled Remain in My Love, the archdiocese said that it represents a conscious shift from the existing approach, “which ignores the consequences of poor catechesis and the lack of personal encounter to a more evangelical and relational approach.”

