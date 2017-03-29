Catholic World News

Australian archbishop recalls saving human-trafficking victim

March 29, 2017

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Melbourne told an Australian parliamentary committee that he once resuced a young woman who was a victim of human trafficking.

The archbishop told the panel—which was investigating slave labor and human trafficking in the state of New South Wales—that he once helped a woman from South American who was working as a nanny. The woman’s employer had taken her passport, forbidden her to leave the house, and refused to pay her wages, the archbishop reported. He said that she was freed after he reported her situation to local police.

