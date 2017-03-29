Catholic World News

Paraguay’s bishops dismayed by sudden approval of constitutional amendment

The Catholic bishops of Paraguay have decried the quick approval of a constitutional amendment that would allow for the re-election of the country’s president.

The country’s constitution, adopted in 1992, allowed for presidents to serve only a single term: a provision that was designed to guard against a return to dictatorship. But an agreement between the ruling government and the opposition resulted in the approal this week of an amendment to allow re-election. The Catholic bishops’ conference complained that the hasty action shows an “absolute lack of consideration and respect for the democratic institution that with so much effort and dedication we haev conquered after decades of dictatorship.”

Observing that demonstrators in the country’s capital city had described the amendment as a “parliamentary coup,” the bishops urged reconsideration. “It is urgent to reflect, calmly and reasonably, on what happened,” they said.

