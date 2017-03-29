Catholic World News

Outspoken abuse victim does not expect to rejoin papal commission

March 29, 2017

An abuse victim who was removed from the Pope’s special commission on sexual abuse because of his outspoken comments has said that he does not expect to rejoin the commission.

Peter Saunders was placed on an indefinite leave of absence last year when he refused to resign from the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM), following a series of outbursts. He told the Catholic Herald:

As one commission member said to me, the comission doesn’t want ‘angry survivors.’ For me that means it wants compliant ones who won’t rock the boat. Sorry. I am a serial boat rocker.

Saunders said that he remained willing to help with the work of the PCPM. He said, however, that is is “saddened that the Pope has never once visited his commission.”

