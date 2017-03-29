Catholic World News

California brings felony charges against pro-lifers for undercover Planned Parenthood videos

March 29, 2017

California prosecutors have brought felony charges against the pro-life activists whose undercover videos exposed the involvement of Planned Parenthood in the sale of fetal tissues.

David Deleiden and Sandra Merritt face fiften criminal charges, for recording what California attorney general says were private conversations, and for an alleged criminal conspiracy. The prosecutor says that the undercover videos, whose makers used false identities to pose as biomedical researchers, were a violation of the privacy of abortion providers.

Daleiden said that he was confident the criminal charges would be dismissed—as similar charges were dropped in Texas. Noting that the videos he had produced helped to launch several criminal investigations, he told LifeSite News: “The public knows the real criminals are Planned Parenthood and their business partners... who have harvested and sold aborted baby body parts for profit for years in direct violation of state and federal law.”

References:

