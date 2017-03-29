Catholic World News

Egyptian police arrest Copts who protested kidnapping

March 29, 2017

Police in Qena, Egypt, have arrested 13 Coptic Christians who had staged a demonstration to protest the failure of police to respond to the kidnapping of a Christian girl.

The father of the kidnapped teenage girl said that she had been missing for three weeks, but police had not even called him to discuss her case. Muslims sometimes kidnap young Christian women and attempt to coerce them into marriage.

