Pope renews appeal for peace in Mosul, Iraq

March 29, 2017

Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace in Iraq at the conclusion of his regular weekly public audience on March 29.

During his greetings of different groups that were in attendance at his weekly audience, the Pope recognized an Iraqi delegation, in Rome for a meeting sponsored by the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue. (See today’s separate CWN headline story for the Pontiff’s address to that group.) As he welcomed the group and asked them to continue their prayers for peace in Iraq, the Pope added:

My thoughts go to the civil populations trapped in the western districts of Mosul and those displaced by war, to whom I feel united in suffering, through prayer and spiritual closeness. In expressing my profound sorrow for the victims of the bloody conflict, I renew to all my appeal for every effort to be made to protect civilians, an imperative and urgent obligation.

