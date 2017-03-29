Catholic World News

Papal audience topic: Abraham’s witness of faith, hope

March 29, 2017

Continuing his series of weekly catechetical talks on the virtue of hope, Pope Francis spoke to his general audience on March 29 about the example of Abraham, who is “not only a father in faith, but also father in hope.”

”The God Who reveals Himself to Abraham is the God Who saves, the God Who brings us out from desperation and from death, the God Who calls to life,” the Pope said. His story illustrates the “very close bond between faith and hope.” Although both he and his wife Sarah were elderly—well beyond child-bearing years—Abraham believed in the Lord’s promise that they would have offspring, the Pope remarked; he had “hope against all hope.”

The Holy Father challenged the faithful to have the same strong hope, the same confidence in God’s promise. “Are we convinced,” he asked, “that God wishes us well and that all He promised us is able to bring it to fruition?” He added that to receive the incalculable blessings that God offers, we are required only to open our hearts. “This is the only price: open your heart to faith and He will do the rest.”

