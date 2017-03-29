Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell weighs in on Trump

March 29, 2017

At the presentation of a new book by another author, Cardinal George Pell spoke about Brexit and the election of Donald Trump.

These events “have shown that a strong majority of elite opinion will not necessarily prevail with the majority of the voters,” said the Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy. “I think the bitterness will really increase if Trump is unable to effect any or many of his promised reforms.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!