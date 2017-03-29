Catholic World News

Vatican official commemorates anniversary of Mother Angelica’s death

March 29, 2017

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, offered Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to commemorate the first anniversary of Mother Angelica’s death.

The Mass was concelebrated by Father Federico Lombardi, the retired director of the Holy See Press Office.

“Before John Paul II spoke of the New Evangelization, (Mother Angelica) was able to do it concretely with television, the new way of communicating the Word of God,” said Archbishop Fisichella. “Fulton Sheen and Mother Angelica, for the whole Church they are the image, the icon of what the New Evangelization through the new media of communications means.”

