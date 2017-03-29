Catholic World News

Patriarch praises rural Russian conservatism

March 29, 2017

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church recently praised small town conservatism for helping preserve the nation.

“Were it not for our hinterlands, it is unclear what would have happened to our country in the past decades,” said Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, as he praised the “natural conservatism of the Russian person who is very wary of all sorts of innovation.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!