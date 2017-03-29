Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols offers Mass for terrorist attack victims

March 29, 2017

Cardinal Vincent Nichols offered Mass for the victims of the March 22 Westminster terrorist attack that left five dead and 50 injured.

“St. Paul says to us, ‘Have nothing to do with the futile works of darkness,’” the cardinal preached on March 26. “Have nothing to do with talk of hatred or retaliation. Have nothing to do with bitterness, or scorn, or mockery, or gossip, or all that undermines who we are individually and together as children of a common Father.”

