EU bishops’ commission calls for targeted VAT reductions

March 29, 2017

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) has weighed in on the EU’s value added tax (VAT), which ranges from 17% to 27% depending on the country.

Responding to an EU request for public comment on VAT rates, COMECE offered four proposals:

“focus on the need of poor people by applying reduced VAT rates to essential goods and services”

“allow for reduced rates for childcare products in order to help families and single parents”

“acknowledge service that Churches provide to the common good”

“with a view to the European Year of Cultural Heritage in 2018: to allow for reduced VAT rates for the restoration of Churches and other buildings of worship”

