Cardinal Parolin calls for local food solutions to combat hunger

March 29, 2017

Writing on behalf of Pope Francis to the president of the 10th Forum for the Future of Agriculture, the Vatican’s Secretary of State called upon each country to attain nutritional self-sufficiency.

The future of agriculture, said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, does not lie “in the imposition of a model of production that greatly benefits limited groups and a tiny portion of the world’s population. Nor does it mean viewing agricultural work on the basis of laboratory findings.”

Instead, he said, “every effort should be directed primarily to helping each country increase its own resources in order to achieve alimentary self-sufficiency. This will involve contemplating new models of development and consumption, facilitating forms of community structures that value small producers and that protect local ecosystems and biodiversity.”

