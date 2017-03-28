Catholic World News

Another Mexican priest killed

March 28, 2017

A Catholic priest was killed on March 26 in El Nayar, in the western state of Nayarit in Mexico.

Father Felipe Carillo Altamirano was killed on Sunday evening. Few details about the crime were available, except that police believed that the priest had been assaulted by robbers.

Mexican Catholic priests have been the targets of a series of violent attacks in recent weeks. Another priest, Father Joaquin Hernandez Sifuentes, was killed in January in the Saltillo diocese.

