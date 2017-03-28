Catholic World News

Mexican bishop under fire after charging corruption in local state government

A Mexican bishop is facing heavy criticism from local politicians after he charged that the administration of his state was riddled with corruption.

Bishop Ramon Castro of Cuernavaca had sought government support for restoration of the city’s 16th-century cathedral. When he won about $5 million in funding, he asked that the money be routed through the city government, rather than the state of Morelos, because he said state officials had a pattern of “taking between 30% and 40% for themselves.”

State officials quickly fired back, claiming that Bishop Castro had been involved in the theft of sacred art and that the bishop had diverted church funds to his own private residence.

