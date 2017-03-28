Action Alert!
Cardinal Vingt-Trois of Paris sidelined by Guillain-Barre syndrome

March 28, 2017

Cardinal André Vingt-Trois of Paris will be unable to preside at Holy Week and Easter ceremonies, becaue he is suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, the archdiocese has disclosed.

Cardinal Vingt-Trois was hospitalized late in February with a viral infection. Rests eventually revealed the presence of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disease of the immune system that attacks the nerves. The cardinal is expected to recover, but faces a long period of rehabilitation before he can resume normal activities.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, was stricken with Guillain-Barre syndrome in 2015, and was almost completely paralyzed for some time. He returned to regular active ministry after several months.

