Bolivian feminists join bishops in opposition to bill allowing abortion for poor women

March 28, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Bolivia have renewed their opposition to a proposal that would legalize abortion for poor families—and found unexpected allies in feminists who see the legislation as a threat to the autonomy of women living in poverty.

Bishop Aurelio Pesoa Ribera, the general secretary of the Bolivian episcopal conference, said that the legislation shows the influence of “a foreign ideological colonization that discards boys and girls born in fragile situations and accepts the sad violence of abortion as a way of providing solutions to social and economic problems.” The bishops urged action to address the causes of poverty, rather than eliminating the poor by abortion.

Bolivian feminists, who argue for legalization of abortion in all circumstances, have opposed the proposal because it only addresses poor women.

