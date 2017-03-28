Catholic World News

Pope’s liturgical schedule for Holy Week released

March 28, 2017

The Vatican has released the schedule of public liturgical events at which Pope Francis will preside during Holy Week.

On Palm Sunday, April 9, the Pope will lead the traditional procession and the blessing of palms in St. Peter’s Square, followed by the Mass of the Lord’s Passion.

On Holy Thursday, April 13, he will preside at the Chrism Mass, to be held this year in St. Peter’s basilica.

On Good Friday the Pope will lead the comemmoration of the Passion, again in the Vatican basilica. Then he will cross town to the Coliseum, wher he will lead the Stations of the Cross.

On Easter Saturday evening the Holy Father will preside at the Vigil, baptizing new Christians before the concelebrated Mass.

Then on Easter Sunday morning the Pope will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Square, followed by his Urbi et Orbi message.

