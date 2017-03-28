Catholic World News

Congo bishops withdraw from role as mediator between government, opposition

March 28, 2017

The bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have withdrawn from their role as mediator between the government of President Joseph Kabila, who has remained in office beyond his constitutional term limit, and the opposition, which has called for new elections.

“We think that there’s no longer anything to do,” a spokesman for the episcopal conference told Reuters. “We have given all our time and all our energy, and in the meantime pastoral work suffers.”

