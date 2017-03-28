Catholic World News

English Catholics, Lutherans commemorate Reformation

March 28, 2017

Archbishop Bernard Longley of Birmingham joined the head of the Lutheran Church in England to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

The commemoration took place on March 26 at St. George’s Cathedral in Southwark.

“Through an exchange of gifts, the Spirit can lead us ever more fully into truth and goodness,” said Archbishop Longley. “By allowing ourselves to be transformed together we can hope to give a more credible witness to Christ who sends us into the world and who assures us again: You are the salt of the earth.”

