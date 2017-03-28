Action Alert!
Can you make a Lenten sacrifice for our Catholic mission?   We need $4,961 above existing pledges by 3/31 to make ends meet for March.
Catholic World News

English Catholics, Lutherans commemorate Reformation

March 28, 2017

Archbishop Bernard Longley of Birmingham joined the head of the Lutheran Church in England to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

The commemoration took place on March 26 at St. George’s Cathedral in Southwark.

“Through an exchange of gifts, the Spirit can lead us ever more fully into truth and goodness,” said Archbishop Longley. “By allowing ourselves to be transformed together we can hope to give a more credible witness to Christ who sends us into the world and who assures us again: You are the salt of the earth.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.