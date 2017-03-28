Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx meets with Merkel challenger

March 28, 2017

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich met on March 27 with Martin Schulz, leader of the Social Democratic Party and leading challenger to Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September federal election.

Schulz recently completed a five-year term as president of the European Parliament.

Cardinal Marx and Schulz, who met at the party’s headquarters in Berlin, discussed “social cohesion, the role of the Church in society, and refugee and integration policies,” according to the bishops’ conference.

