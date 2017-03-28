Catholic World News

Indonesia: Muslims protest parish construction; police fire tear gas

March 28, 2017

Throwing bottles and rocks, several hundred Muslims gathered on March 24 to protest the construction of a Catholic parish in Kaliabang, a city located near the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

Police fired tear gas on the protestors and asked the priest to leave for his own safety, according to the Associated Press. The wire service reported that the area’s 12,000 Catholics currently worship in storefronts and other informal gathering places.

With 258.3 million people, Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous nation and has more Muslims than any other nation. It is 87% Muslim, 7% Protestant, and 3% Catholic.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!