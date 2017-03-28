Catholic World News

Communist leader: Catholic-Orthodox split fostered West’s hatred of Russia

March 28, 2017

Gennady Zyuganov, the head of Russia’s Communist Party since 1993, attributed “hatred for Russia” to “the split of Christianity into the Catholic and the Orthodox churches.”

“Crusaders destroyed and looted the capital of Byzantine Empire, Constantinople, in 1204,” he said in a speech to the Communist Party, according to the Interfax news service. “Catholic Poland vied for the Russian lands in the 16th century … Ivan the Terrible was described only in the blackest colors.”

Russia’s Communist Party is the nation’s second largest and holds 42 of the 450 seats in the Duma (parliament). Vladimir Putin’s United Russia holds 343 seats.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!