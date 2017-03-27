Catholic World News
European Parliament leaders visit Norcia, pledge support to rebuild basilica
March 27, 2017
A delegation of the European Parliament leadership visited Norcia, Italy on March 24, to see the devastated basilica of St. Francis and discuss restoration plans.
The European Parliament is promising up to €2 billion ($2.2 billion) in aid to the Italian region that suffered the greatest earthquake damage. A portion of that funding will go to the restoration of the historic basilica.
