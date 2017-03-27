Catholic World News

Mexico City archdiocese: ‘immoral’ to help build Trump’s border wall

March 27, 2017

An editorial in the newspaper of the Mexico City archdiocese has argued that helping to build the border wall proposed by American President Donald Trump would be immoral.

The wall would be “a serious affront to dignity,” the editorial in Desde la Fe contends. The paper criticized the Mexican government for a “tepid” reaction to statements by some Mexican corporations that they would be willing to bid on the Trump project.

“Any company that intends to invest in the fanatic Trump wall would be immoral, but above all, their owners and shareholders would be considered traitors to the homeland,” the editorial said. A spokesman for Cardinal Norberto Rivera confirmed that the editorial reflected the views of the archdiocese.

