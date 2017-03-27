Mexico City archdiocese: ‘immoral’ to help build Trump’s border wall
March 27, 2017
An editorial in the newspaper of the Mexico City archdiocese has argued that helping to build the border wall proposed by American President Donald Trump would be immoral.
The wall would be “a serious affront to dignity,” the editorial in Desde la Fe contends. The paper criticized the Mexican government for a “tepid” reaction to statements by some Mexican corporations that they would be willing to bid on the Trump project.
“Any company that intends to invest in the fanatic Trump wall would be immoral, but above all, their owners and shareholders would be considered traitors to the homeland,” the editorial said. A spokesman for Cardinal Norberto Rivera confirmed that the editorial reflected the views of the archdiocese.
-
Posted by: skall391825 -
Today 12:19 AM ET USA
After having been persecuted and/or relegated to insignificance for more than a century, one would think that the Church in Mexico would stay out of politics. Maybe it's something in the water that causes loose vowels, too.
-
Posted by: Jim.K -
Mar. 27, 2017 8:20 PM ET USA
If the intent of a wall is to prevent others from violating our laws and keep non citizens from illegally entering our Country, I do not understand his objection. Does he lock his doors at night? if he is speaking only as a Mexican citizen, then I can respect his opinion, even tho I disagree with it. If he is speaking as a Bishop of the Universal Church, then I think he is out of order. BTW, I also object to the wall, it will cost too much and not be effective. Enforce the laws we already have.
-
Posted by: [email protected] -
Mar. 27, 2017 7:53 PM ET USA
We see that insane responses run deep in Mexico just like Dems in this country. Does he proposed the USA take all their poor and support them here while the corruption runs rampant in Mexico. Maybe he should work on the beam in his own eyes before trying to emphasize a splinter in his neighbors. We have a right to our borders and an obligation to protect our citizens first.
-
Posted by: [email protected] -
Mar. 27, 2017 7:51 PM ET USA
-
Posted by: unum -
Mar. 27, 2017 5:43 PM ET USA
At least the U.S. Church isn't the only one whose leadership is politically driven! I am trying to imagine St. Peter writing such a message to the Faithful about one of Caesar's construction projects, but it just doesn't reconcile with my Bible.
-
Posted by: ILM -
Mar. 27, 2017 5:14 PM ET USA
Is it “a serious affront to a Nation's dignity,” to exhibit a total disregard for that Nation's laws when entering it?