Catholic World News

Pope meets with bishops from Western Canada

March 27, 2017

Pope Francis met on March 27 with a group of bishops from western Canada who were completing their ad limina visits.

The Canadian prelates were members of the Assembly of Western Catholic Bishops, which includes bishops from 18 Roman Catholic dioceses and 4 Ukrainian Cahtoilc eparchies. The group was led by Archbishop Richard Gagnon on Winnipeg, the president of the Assembly.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!