Catholic World News

India: cemetery vandalized after Hindu group charges Christians with forced conversions

March 27, 2017

A Christian graveyard was vandalized in India’s state of Uttar Pradesh, after a local Hindu-nationalist group issued charges that Christians were using pressure tactics to make converts.

“The Christian missionaries have lured our young people for decades,” charged the Hindu Yuva Vahini group, which was founded in 2002 by a man who is now the chief executive of Uttar Pradesh. A local spokesman for Christians said that the charges—frequently raised by Hindu militants—were “completely unfounded.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!