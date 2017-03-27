Catholic World News

Mexican bishop: faithful have a duty to oppose abortion, protect life

March 27, 2017

The Catholic faithful have “a serious, human, and societal responsibility” to protect human life, a spokesman for the Mexican hierarchy said in a message for the national Day for Life.

Bishop Francisco Javier Chavolla Ramos of Toluca, the chairman of the Mexican bishops’ pro-life committee, called for active resistance against the “anti-human and criminal confusion” that allows for thousands of abortions each year. He said that the deliberate taking of human life can never be justified: “not for research purposes, nor because they are elderly, disabled, sick, unable to understand, or a migrant.”

“Silence in the face of the suppression of unborn life makes us complicit in the crime of abortion,” the bishop warned.

