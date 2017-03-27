Action Alert!
Can you make a Lenten sacrifice for our Catholic mission?   We need $4,961 above existing pledges by 3/31 to make ends meet for March.
Catholic World News

Mexican bishop: faithful have a duty to oppose abortion, protect life

March 27, 2017

The Catholic faithful have “a serious, human, and societal responsibility” to protect human life, a spokesman for the Mexican hierarchy said in a message for the national Day for Life.

Bishop Francisco Javier Chavolla Ramos of Toluca, the chairman of the Mexican bishops’ pro-life committee, called for active resistance against the “anti-human and criminal confusion” that allows for thousands of abortions each year. He said that the deliberate taking of human life can never be justified: “not for research purposes, nor because they are elderly, disabled, sick, unable to understand, or a migrant.”

“Silence in the face of the suppression of unborn life makes us complicit in the crime of abortion,” the bishop warned.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.