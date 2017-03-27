Catholic World News

Pope Francis: follow the light of Christ, abandon ‘false lights’

March 27, 2017

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading at Mass (Jn. 9:1-41), Pope Francis said during his March 26 Angelus address that the healing of the man born blind “causes us to reflect on our faith in Christ, the Son of God, and at the same time, also refers to Baptism.”

“We too have been ‘enlightened’ by Christ in Baptism, and then we are called to behave as children of light,” the Pope said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “This requires a radical change in thinking, an ability to judge men and things according to a new scale of values, which comes from God.”The Pope added:

The Sacrament of Baptism, in fact, demands a choice, firm and decided, to live as children of light, and to walk in the light. What does it mean to walk in the light? It means first of all abandon the false ‘lights’: the cold and foolish light of prejudice against others … Another false ‘light,’ so seductive and unclear, is self-interest.

“May the Blessed Virgin, who first welcomed Jesus, light of the world, grant us the grace to welcome again this Lent the light of faith and rediscover the inestimable gift of Baptism,” Pope Francis concluded. “And that this new enlightenment may transform us, in attitudes and actions, starting from our poverty and littleness, to be bearers of a ray of Christ’s light.”

