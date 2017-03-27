Catholic World News

115 Spanish martyrs beatified

March 27, 2017

115 martyrs from the Spanish Civil War, including 90 diocesan priests, were beatified in Almería on March 25.

Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, presided at the beatification Mass, which more than 5,000 attended.

“Yesterday in Almería (Spain), José Álvarez-Benavides y de la Torre and 114 companions, martyrs, were beatified,” Pope Francis said the following day after his Angelus address.

“These priests, religious and lay people have been heroic witnesses of Christ and his Gospel of peace and fraternal reconciliation,” he continued. “Their example and their intercession sustain the Church’s involvement in building the civilization of love.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!