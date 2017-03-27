Catholic World News

Fiji’s president meets with Pope

March 27, 2017

Pope Francis received George Konrote, Fiji’s president since 2015, at the Apostolic Palace on March 24.

Konrote, a Seventh Day Adventist, also met with the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

The parties, according to the Holy See Press Office, discussed Church-state relations, the ethical dimension of climate change, the work of Fijian peacekeeping forces, and solidarity with the vulnerable and with youth.

Fiji has 915,000 people. 35% are Methodist, 10% belong to other Protestant communities, 9% are Catholic, 28% are Hindu, and 6% are Muslim.

