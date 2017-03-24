Catholic World News

Milan: special art exhibit to mark visit by Pope Francis

March 24, 2017

An unusual exhibit featuring the Saints of Italy will be opening on March 25 in Milan, as the city prepares for a visit by Pope Francis.

The exhibit in the Palazzo Reale, which will run until June 4, is divided into three sections. The first is dedication to Italy’s favorite saints, St. Francis of Assisi and St. Catherine of Siena. The second focuses on Sts. Peter and Paul. The third is dedicated to Milan’s own Sts. Ambrose and Charles Borromeo.

The exhibit includes 44 artistic works, including pieces by Titian and Guercino. One special feature will be the Ecstasy of St. Francis of Assisi, a work recovered last year from an earthquake-ravaged church in Accumoli.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!