Vatican envoy pushes for international action on climate change, development

March 24, 2017

Speaking at a UN session on climate change and sustainable development, the Vatican’s representative said that international agreements require “a commitment to specific, coordinated, quantifiable, and meaningful steps forward.”

Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the permanent observer for the Holy See at UN headquarters in New York, praised the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as “the most ambitous universal development agenda ever.” He added that the Paris Agreement on Climate Change was “similarly ambitious.” The two agreements, he said, “reflect the reality that global consensus is essential for confronting the deeper problems” of climate change and development.

Archbishop Auza reminded his UN audience of the insistence by Pope Francis that action to address climate change should go hand-in-hand with efforts to ease the suffering of the poor. He argued “how inseparable the bonds are between concern for nature, justice for the poor, commitment to society, and our own interior peace.”

