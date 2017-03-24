Catholic World News

Papal preacher delivers 3rd Lenten Sermon

March 24, 2017

Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household, delivered the 3rd Lenten Sermon on March 24, continuing his series of meditations on the theme: “No one can say, ‘Jesus is Lord’, except by the Holy Spirit” (1 Cor 12:3).

The Lenten Sermons are preached weekly, on Friday mornings.

