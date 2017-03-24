Action Alert!
Can you make a Lenten sacrifice for our Catholic mission?   We need $8,025 above existing pledges by 3/31 to make ends meet for March.
Catholic World News

Papal preacher delivers 3rd Lenten Sermon

March 24, 2017

Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household, delivered the 3rd Lenten Sermon on March 24, continuing his series of meditations on the theme: “No one can say, ‘Jesus is Lord’, except by the Holy Spirit” (1 Cor 12:3).

The Lenten Sermons are preached weekly, on Friday mornings.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.