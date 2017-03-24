Catholic World News

Cardinal calls for prayer, solidarity following Westminster attack

March 24, 2017

Cardinal Vincent Nichols expressed his shock at the Westminster terrorist attack that left 40 injured and five dead, including the perpetrator, a 52-year-old British convert to Islam.

“The kind of violence we have seen all too often in other places has again brought horror and killing to this city,” the prelate said, adding:

Let our voice be one of prayer, of compassionate solidarity, and of calm. All who believe in God, Creator and Father of every person, will echo this voice, for faith in God is not a problem to be solved, but a strength and a foundation on which [to] depend.

